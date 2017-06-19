Mumbai Crime: Petty thieves held for robbing protesting professor

This is not a good year for Solapur professor Dnyaneshwar Bansode. He has been protesting in Mumbai since February against his removal from his job. While nothing has come of his protest yet, three thieves have robbed him of his belongings. However, the Azad Maidan police arrested two of them within 24 hours of the theft.

Bansode arrived in Mumbai in February to protest his firing from the science teacher's position at the Shankarsingh junior college in Akalkot, Solapur. He would protest at the ground all day, move out in the evening and sleep on the footpath outside.

On June 17, Bansode was asleep, with his bag tucked under his head. It contained his Aadhar card, election ID and all the documents related to his strike and correspondence with authorities. At 4 am, he realized his bag was missing. He immediately went to Azad Maidan police station and registered an FIR.

During investigation, cops found CCTV footage in which three people came up to Bansode between 3.28 am to 3.35 am and snatched his bag. Detection staff of the police station along with sub inspector Umesh Shinde started hunting for the trio on June 18 and found two of them sleeping in front of the Cannon Pav Bhaji Centre. They interrogated the duo, who confessed to looting the bag.

"We have arrested two of three accused in the case. We managed to get the wristwatch from the pocket of one accused." said an officer from Azad Maidan police station, adding, "One accused is named Ravi Jadhav (19) and the other one is a 15-year-old. Both have been booked under section 379 (theft) of the IPC. Ravi has been remanded in police custody, whereas the minor was sent to the Dongri Children's Home." Their accomplice, Santosh alias Langdya, is absconding.