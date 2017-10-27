Mumbai Crime: Photo of man emerging from women's toilet in Bandra goes viral

Women, brace for a shock when you enter the women's toilet at Bandra railway station. You may come across men inside. A video, which has gone viral since yesterday, has caused major outrage among men and women alike as a man can be seen emerging from a ladies' lavatory, even as a woman waits outside it. The coordinator assigned to the toilet, Gulshan Kumar, says he "allows" men to use the facility as women seldom opt for Western toilets.

Men outside the newly-opened toilet at Bandra West station. Pic/ Dutta Kumbhar

"The coordinator outside the toilet insisted that I use the women's loo. In fact, there was a woman around who was asked to wait so I could use the facility," said Anil Jadav, a resident of Khar Danda.

The pic of a man emerging from the women's loo that went viral

Following the incident, the GRP has arrested the toilet's coordinator and his helper. "We have levied a fine of Rs 1,200 on them under the Mumbai Police Act," said a GRP officer.