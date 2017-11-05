Mumbai crime: Police averts kidnapping of 4-year-old kid in Goregaon

In a perfect case of prevention of serious crime using a network of informants, Goregaon police has averted a kidnapping for ransom bid by a 22-year-old man. The man tried to kidnap a 4-year-old son of a Goregaon based businessman from his home. The accused person is a former employee of the businessman who used to work in his factory. He admitted before the police that he planned to kidnap the child to extort Rs 10 lakh from his former employer as he needed money to start a business. The accused has been identified as Sufiyan Jamil Ahmad Ansari, who was living in Yadav Nagar area in Jogeshwari (East). He is spice vendor by profession and sells spice packets by visiting shops across the city.



Representational Image

According to the police, recently they received information of a person discussing his plan to kidnap a kid for ransom. Police kept watch on the person and through CCTV cameras in the area, they got to know about the place where he was carrying out reccee in. On further verification, it is learnt that the person was planning to target a kid living in a society in the Jawahar Nagar area in Goregaon (West). "We took out the picture of the suspect from the CCTV feed and visited the businessman's house and inquired if they know this person. They identified him as Ansari, an ex-employee. However, we did not disclose them about the suspect's planning," said an officer.

"On Friday the police received specific information on Ansari would execute his plan. A team of sub-inspector Sameer Mujawar and U Rajput and detection staff laid a trap near the society where the kid was living with his family. When Ansari went to the house and just rang the bell, we nabbed him red-handed with the tools he has brought along to kidnap the child," said another officer. Ansari during interrogation admitted that he wanted to start his own business and needed money. Since he worked for the complainant businessman for four years and belongs to the same village in Azamgarh district in UP, he was well aware of businessman's financial condition. Hence, he decided to kidnap his child to make quick money. However, police's alertness and quick action averted his plans.

Senior inspector Dhanaji Nalawade said, "We have arrested accused with the help of the CCTV footage collected from the area. We booked him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for kidnapping attempt."