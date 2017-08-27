Mumbai Crime: Police busts Meow-Meow factory at Dahanu, nabs 3



Representation pic

The Amboli police have busted a drug racket and raided a Mephedrone-producing factory in Dahanu. They seized nearly a kg of the drug popularly called Meow Meow worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, and also raw materials and chemicals from which 65 kg more could have been made. Three members of the racket, including the owner of the factory land, have also been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Saniyal Parkash Bane alias Sunny, 33, a resident of Valsad, Gujarat, Anwar alias Baba Gafur Chaudhary, 37, a resident of Dahanu and owner of the factory and Sultan Ahmed Abdul Rauf, 41, a resident of Vapi in Gujarat. The mastermind behind the racket is Bane, who is a graduate in chemistry.

According to the police, the information came to them during the interrogation of Nadeem Nasir Shaikh, who was caught on August 21 by the Amboli police along with 1kg of meow meow. "Yesterday, we raided a factory in Dahanu and seized equipment, chemicals, machines and several kinds of chemicals in powder form worth around Rs 42 lakh. The accused is a chemistry graduate and knew the formula to make Mephedrone. He also is a supplier, but he hasn’t yet revealed anything about that,” said an official from Amboli police station.

Sunny, who had been living in Dahanu for the past few years, also has another business of making dyes for imitation jewellery. He knew Anwar, who provided him the chemical, which is required to make the drugs. It was because they were looking for another place to hold the operation that they contacted the third accused, Sultan. “The arrested have been produced before the local court and were remanded in police custody till September 1," said senior inspector Bharat Gaikward.