Mumbai Crime: Police chase, pin down 7 Nigerian drug peddlers

In a dramatic chase, straight out of a Bollywood flick, a team of 25 officers of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed seven Nigerian drug peddlers from Wadi Bunder area in the wee hours of Sunday. Before the peddlers could manage to flee in three taxis, the cops caught hold of them. Drugs worth Rs 3.98 lakh have been recovered from them.

Planning on rail tracks

Acting on a tip-off that the peddlers would meet near Wadi Bunder for a deal, deputy CP Shivdeep Lande laid a trap along with other officers to nab them. But on reaching the spot they found that the peddlers were having a discussion on the rail tracks connecting Masjid and Sandhurst road stations. Thereafter, they changed their plan and decided to wait at the Wadi Bunder bridge for the Nigerians to leave the tracks, so that all of them can be caught at one go.

The chase

Around 4.15am, the Nigerians approached the taxi stand to hire cabs. An officer said, "They boarded three cabs. The moment we started chasing them, they made the drivers speed up. When we overtook the vehicles, some of them tried to escape by jumping off." "However, three were arrested, while the remaining four were chased and pinned down. After being searched, 104 gm of Meow Meow and 38 gm of Cocaine worth Rs 3.98 lakh were seized," the officer added. The peddlers were booked under NDPS Act. They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till January 30.

25

The number of ANC officers who were part of the operation

104gm

The amount of Meow Meow drug that was seized

38gm

The amount of Cocaine that was seized