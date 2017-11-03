Mumbai Crime: Police constable kidnaps and kills businessman, held

The Kashimira police on Thursday arrested a Mushtak Mulani, 40, a constable attached with the Kandivli police station for allegedly kidnapping and killing a businessman from Mira Road because the deceased did not return the Rs 1.5 lakh he owed Mulani.



The cops have also detained Mulani’s brother in connection with the crime. According to cops, the Varsave police of Thane Rural had on Thursday morning found the body of the businessman, later identified as Mustafa Shaikh, 34, with his hands and legs tied up.

While investigating the matter, cops found that a missing persons complaint had been registered with the Kashimira police on Wednesday. The complainant was Shaikh’s wife, who went to the police station after he didn’t return home that day.

Assault before murder

Cops discovered that before going missing, Mulani picked up Shaikh from the latter’s house in Tembkar road in Mira Road and took him to his house. Once there, he tied his hands and legs and then physically assaulted him. After this, Mulani asked him to return the Rs 1.5 lakh that Shaikh had allegedly taken from him over a year ago, but failed to return as he had suffered a paralysis attack.

Mulani was currently in desperate need of money because he had suffered a brain haemorrhage about six months ago, after which he’d been on leave. He’d been repeatedly contacting Shaikh and asking him to return his money, but the latter refused to give it back.

Get here or else...

While they were at his house, Mulani asked Shaikh to call his wife. Shaikh asked her to come there with whatever jewellery and money she had, otherwise they would strangle him to death. But before his wife could reach there, Mulani strangled him with a rope and dumped his body. Sources said Shaikh’s wife then reached Mulani’s residence, but was told that Shaikh had left for home.

When he did not come home, she got suspicious and lodged a missing person’s complaint. On Thursday morning, cops identified Shaikh while scanning the records of missing complaints and on the basis of his wife’s statement, arrested Mulani.

Rs 1.5 lakh

Money Shaikh owed Mulani

