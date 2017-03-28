Mumbai Crime: Policeman's son dupes 30 outside lottery centres, held



Representational image

After going through over 30 CCTV footages, the Sion police has finally arrested a man, who duped more than 30 people on the pretext of giving them jobs in government and educational institutes. Son of a retired police officer, the accused Manesh Yashwant Modhkar used to target people near lottery centres.

According to sources, in February, Rahul Pale (23) met a man named Krishna Sawant, near a lottery centre in Sion Circle. Sawant offered him a job as a peon in Khalsa College and asked him to pay Rs 550 as enrollment fee and then Rs 2,200 as uniform charges. After getting the cash, Sawant stopped responding to his calls. In the meantime, Pale gave Sawant's reference to a family friend Ravindra Sapte. Sawant told him about a job for his daughter at an educational institute in Matunga. "Sawant asked me to pay Rs 750 as enrollment fee. In the second week, he asked us to reach the institute with a security deposit of Rs 15,000. On enquiring, we realised he had cheated us. So we approached the Sion police station," said Sapte.

After registering a case, senior inspector Mrudula Lad formed a team. An officer from Sion police station said, "The accused was arrested from his home. He was using a fake name to con people. His actual name is Manesh Yashwant Modhkar. Earlier, he used to work with a security agency but quit his job a couple of years back. Since then he started cheating people."

After being produced in court, he was remanded in police custody till March 30.