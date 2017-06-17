Mumbai Crime: Powai jeweller kidnapped, dumped after all-night ride



Representational picture

A 19-year-old Powai-based jeweller and his associate were abducted by five men on Tuesday night. The accused stole the jewellery shop owner's necklace worth Rs 2 lakh, blindfolded both him and his aide, tied their hands and dumped them at Ghodbunder Road in Thane, a day later.

According to The Times of India, police say, Jitesh Parmar and Prakash Singh were kidnapped on JVLR bridge at 10.15pm on Tuesday. Both had shut shop in Milind Nagar, and were making their way home to IIT Powai.

The bike-borne Parmar and Singh were hit by a speed car, which was occupied by the five accused. The duo was thrown off the bike as a result of the impact, after which the accused exited the vehicle and offered them help.

Under the pretext of taking them to the hospital, the accused then drove off and kept driving the entire day. During this time, Parmar was forced to part with his expensive gold chain. After getting their hands tied and blindfolded, both were dumped at Krishna Dhaba at 3pm.

Parmar and Singh got help from traffic cops, and reached Powai police station at 5pm, where they registered a complaint.

Police are currently going through CCTV footage from the spot, where the kidnapping occurred to identify the kidnappers and the car.