A pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her brother-in-law. In the scuffle another woman, who tried to intervene was also injured. As per the police the accused has been absconding and a case of murder has been registered at the Nalasopara police station.



The victim, a 24-year-old woman lived in Nasima Apartment in Takipada with her husband, who is a taxi driver. The woman, who was two months pregnant was with her friend who lived in the house opposite to hers. The accused allegedly barged into her flat, whipped out a knife and chased the victim out of the flat before stabbing her 16 times. When the victim’s friend intervened, the accused slit her fingers and fled as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

As per the police, the victim’s brother says that the attack was pre-planned by the victim’s husband’s family. He said that the victim’s mother in law left the house to live with her other son and added that the victim’s family had filed a case of dowry harassment a few months ago.

The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem and her friend is recuperating in a private hospital. As per a police officer, “A case of murder and assault has been registered against Salman who is absconding and we do not know the motive behind the murder, but personal enmity could be one of the reasons.”

