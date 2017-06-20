Mumbai Crime: Punters betting on India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match held



The men arrested for running the betting racket. Pic /Navneet Barhate

The Ulhasnagar crime branch of Thane police arrested two people while accepting bets for Sunday's ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan.

On Sunday evening, while the match was underway, crime branch sleuths were tipped off that bets were being placed at a room in Plaza Tower, Hiraghat, section 17, Ulhasnagar. They immediately raided the spot, arrested two men -- Karan Shamlal Motija (24) and Amit Panjavani (38) -- and recovered a laptop and seven mobile phones," said a senior crime branch officer.

The two men told the police that they had accepted bets for all of the ICC Champions Trophy matches and the finals between India and Pakistan attracted high stakes. "They were taking bets from locals as well as via phone calls. They said their boss was giving orders to them from Jalgaon. We have launched a manhunt for this man," said the officer.