Mumbai crime: Railway engineer held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe



Representational Image

A senior railway engineer has been arrested by CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for issuing an NOC. Subsequent searches unearthed documents related to his investments and purchase of flats, an official said on Monday.

Also read - Mumbai: BMC official caught accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

The CBI trapped Motilal Bharti, divisional engineer of Central Railway at CST on February 25, while taking the bribe. Bharti had asked for Rs 40,000 for issuing the NOC for a piece of land where some work was to start. He was caught accepting the first installment of Rs 20,000.

Subsequently, searches were conducted at his office and home by a CBI team, which found deposit receipts of over Rs 1 crore, around 1kg of gold jewellery, documents related to investments and purchase of three flats and land, the official said.

Bharti was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and placed under arrest, he added.