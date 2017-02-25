Mumbai Crime: Raj Bhavan staffer held for molestation

A Raj Bhavan staffer has been arrested by the Malabar Hill police for allegedly sexually harassing two female colleagues.

They had written to the police and demanded an inquiry. After inquiry, the staffer was found guilty, and arrested.

The accused has been identified as Gautam Barate, a supervisor in Raj Bhavan.

"He used to talk to two females very harshly, also used to spread lies about their character" said a cop from Malabar Hill police station. They told him that if he didn't stop, they would complain to police, but this made no difference to Barate. The women finally, wrote to the the Malabar Hill Police.

Barate was summoned on Friday evening and booked for molestation after inquiry. He was arrested under IPC Sections 354 (outraging womens modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation).