Mumbai Crime: Recovery officer, accomplice held over Rs 7 Lakh bribe

A recovery officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and his accomplice landed behind bars for taking Rs 7 lakh bribe from a client. A CBI spokesperson said the main accused, BS Sane, and his associate, Vijay, allegedly demanded the money for releasing the complainant's payment. In his statement to the police, the complainant said that Sane instructed him to hand over the bribe as a cheque to Vijay, so that his payment could be released.

Sane allegedly introduced him to Vijay, following which the complainant handed over a cheque of Rs 7 lakh. After the duo's arrest early on Sunday, CBI sleuths searched Sane's residence and recovered fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 65 lakh, a Kisan Vikas Patra worth Rs 9 lakh and documents pertaining to some properties. A CBI officer said, "They have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act."