Mumbai Crime: Retired naval commander booked for cheating man of Rs 8 lakh



Representational picture

A retired naval commander has been booked for cheating a person by ‘offering’ him a job offer as an unskilled labourer at the naval dockyard. The Cuffe Parade police told Hindustan Times that the accused, along with his daughter, cheated the man of Rs 8 lakh, back in 2012.

An officer from the Cuffe Parade police station, requesting anonymity, told Hindustan Times, “The aspirant Adhinath Kale got a call from the naval dockyard in 2012 and was asked to be present for the selection process. He met the commander in the dockyard itself, where he was asked to pay Rs 8 lakh for the job of an unskilled labourer.”

The cop further told the paper that Kale allegedly paid the retired commander Rs 5 lakh in a hotel at Colaba, and after some days, Rs 3 lakh was given to his daughter. Another officer told HT, “After that the accused began ignoring his calls. The aspirant, who is a Dombivli resident, had registered a complaint with the police sand following investigations a case was registered.”

“The ex-navy man originally hails from Rajasthan, but as we got his Gurgaon address, we have summoned him for a statement,” an officer was quoted as saying by HT.

The accused has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report concluded.