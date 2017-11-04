Mumbai Crime: Robber stabs 72-year-old thrice, slits his throat

Two days after the Wada police recovered the body of a 72-year-old man from his farmhouse in Ganeshpuri, Palghar district, they arrested the robber who stabbed the victim while trying to break into the house. Police said that the accused, Kisan Mahadev Tamdi, a habitual offender, even injured two of the deceased's dogs when they started barking.



Representation pic

The deceased has been identified as Moreshwar Damodar Koli, a resident of Naigaon Koliwada of Vasai Taluka. He started living at the farmhouse three years ago, after his son, Rakesh Koli, took over his fishery business.

A police officer said, "Rakesh and his family visited Moreshwar on Sunday. They stayed for two days and left around 8 pm on Tuesday. That same evening, when the accused entered the farmhouse, the dogs started barking. In order to shut them up, Kisan attacked them. When Moreshwar tried to catch him, he stabbed the elderly man in the stomach thrice and slit his throat. The following day, when Rakesh failed to reach him over phone, he called the neighbour to check on his father. When he visited the farmhouse, he spotted Moreshwar's body and immediately informed the police."

Rakesh said, "Every night after dinner, the dogs are usually let loose. However, that day they were kept tied as we had sprayed medicine on the trees. Otherwise, the robber would not have dared to break in."

An officer from the Palghar local crime branch said, "The accused has been arrested under sections 302 and 201 of IPC. He was sent to police custody till November 8. He will be handed over to the local police."