Mumbai Crime: Robbers kill senior citizen in Govandi thinking she's a ghost

Cops have cracked the murder of a senior citizen in Govandi village last month. They have arrested two thieves who tried to break into the ailing octogenarian's house, but got scared when she suddenly started screaming.

The accused told the cops that they thought the house was vacant and hence sneaked in. But, while they were checking the cupboards, the woman started screaming. They tho­u­ght she was a ghost and attac­ked her with a rod before fle­eing. Both have been sent to police custody.

Parvati Tandel (82 years) was suffering from a mental illness. Her daughter Charus­h­e­ela Patil (51) used to visit her every day, bringing food and medicine twice a day. On March 25, around 7 am, Char­usheela's son Amar went to visit his grandmother to find her lying in a pool of blood and crying out in pain. Amar called his father, Baban, who informed the cops. Parvati was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi and then shifted to Sion Hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries on April 14.

After scanning CCTV foot­age and cops identified and nabbed Arvind Deshmukh (29) and Santosh Chinchole (26). "They said that after they unsuccessfully tried to loot the bar next door, they tried to rob Parvati's house. But when she started screaming, they picked up a rod and hit her on the head and fled," said an officer from Govandi Police station.