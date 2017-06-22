Mumbai Crime: Ruthless driver kills 95-year-old at Mulund

Police trying to trace merciless driver, who escaped from the spot after hurling senior citizen a long distance

The deceased was on her way to a tea stall for her daily morning chai when she was hit. Illustration/ Uday Mohite

A 95-year-old died yesterday after a speeding Honda City rammed into her and the driver fled from the scene. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver. The deceased has been identified as Shantabai Joshi alias Chandamani from MG Road in Mulund (West).

According to the police, Joshi lived alone and had trouble walking. But, her daily morning ritual included heading out to 5 Road Junction in Mulund to have a cup of tea.

"Early on Wednesday, she was standing at the junction, when a Honda City rammed into her. Due to the impact, Joshi was flung a fair distance. The driver of the vehicle did not get out of the car, and instead, escaped from the scene," an officer from the Mulund police station said.

Bystanders rushed to help Joshi, who was seriously injured. She was taken to MT Agrawal Municipal General Hospital in Mulund, but was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. No relative has come forward to claim her body.

The Mulund police have registered a case and are looking for CCTV footage.