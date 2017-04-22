Mumbai Crime: Salesman offers woman 50 per cent 'partnership', rapes her

A 30-year-old Jogeshwari-based salesman has been arrested by the MIDC Police for allegedly raping a housewife under the pretext of offering her 50 per cent partnership in his online business. The man was nabbed after the woman narrated the ordeal to her husband, who promptly lodged an FIR against him.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Facebook 'friend' drugs, rapes woman at Bandra five-star

The culprit has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) after being produced before the Andheri Court on Thursday.

According to a report by The Times of India, the accused, Mohammed Hasan, who works for a multi-level marketing firm, sexually assaulted the woman after calling her to a hotel in Andheri, by telling her it was a brainstorming session with some potential clients, four months ago for the first time.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old held for raping, blackmailing housewife

The woman also alleged that he threatened her that he had filmed the act and would show it to her husband and upload it online. He then proceeded to rape her on two more occasions at his second residence in Malvani.

MIDC Police sources say that Hasan has been eyeing the woman since December last year and approached her with the partnership offer in January, but was turned down by her husband, who said that doing a door-to-door sales job would be difficult since they had a 3-year-old child. After this, the Hasan decided to approach her alone.

Also read - Mumbai crime: Housewife robbed, gang-raped at knifepoint

Police have acquired CCTV footage from the hotel as well as the building in Malvani where she was sexually assaulted. The woman is currently undergoing counselling. Hasan's mobile phone has been seized and sent for medical analysis.

Furthermore, cops will also record the statements of hotel staff and residents around the Malvani home.