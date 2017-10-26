A group of people travelling in a Virar local train allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old passenger for a seat between Virar and Naigaon stations recently. The GRP registered a complaint yesterday and has arrested three accused with the help of RPF from Virar station. Some of the accused are still absconding.



The arrested accused have been identified as Lakshman Purshottam Singh, 31, Chandan Ram Madangiri, 33, and Ranjeet Mishra, 42.



Beaten up

The victim is a resident of Vasai, identified as Shekharan Balan, 62. He said, "I have a problem with my legs since past few months, due to which I am unable to walk properly. I have been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Physical Medicine's Orthopaedic Institute at Haji Ali. Since past few days, due to heavy rush, I was not able to board a local from Vasai. I would take a down train from Vasai to Virar for a seat. On October 11 and 12 I took the down train from Vasai, and no one asked me to give up my seat. But on October 13 in the same down train from Vasai, but a different coach, a group or people tried to force me to leave the seat. When I refused, they abused and assaulted me."

Balan claimed they forcibly evicted another person from his seat. He said there were 6 to 7 people in the group, and every person abused and assaulted him. "I explained my problem but no one was willing to listen. They continuously abused me. I went to the hospital and after the treatment I went to Vasai GRP and gave a written complaint."

He claimed the official asked him to come to them after Diwali. "I travelled in the same coach and tried to gather information about the people," he said.

After the arrest of some of the accused, Balan said, "I decided to complain after seeing many people were being beaten up for a seat. My problem was genuine and I told them, but despite this, they did what was wrong. Such people should be punished."

Official speak

DCP Purshottam Karad (Western Railway) GRP said, "Strict action will be taken against whoever is found indulging in such activities. We will also take preventive action against the accused so they don't have the courage to do so in future."

