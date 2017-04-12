Mumbai crime: Servant drugs jeweller's wife, runs away with Rs 35 lakh booty



The shop from where the jewellery and cash was stolen

From the day Jitu Purohit (22) started serving this Borivli family, the only thing he had set his eyes on was the jewellery shop they owned. Finding an opportunity to lay his hands on the wealth, in the wee hours of Monday he fled with jewellery worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 20,000 cash, after giving drug-laced food to the employer's wife.

According to police, the accused, a native of Pindwada district in Rajasthan, came in touch with the family around one-and-a-half months back. Soon after he started working at the Bhairav Nath jewellery shop, owned by Ramesh Bafna and his wife Anita. He used to stay with them in their house.

On Friday evening, Ramesh left for his native place in Rajasthan for some personal work. He asked Anita and Purohit to look after the shop. Usually the accused used to sleep on the terrace, but on the day of the incident he complained of stomach pain and went to sleep inside the shop. Before that on Sunday night he cooked 'dal bati' and gave it Anita after mixing some drugs in it. Thereafter, he stole the jewellery and cash and escaped from the spot.

Anita, who usually wakes up around 6am, got up at after 8am that day. When she checked the shop, she found the locker broken and the jewellery missing. A relative of Ramesh, Suresh Jain said, "Soon after the incident, she informed me and Ramesh. After the matter was reported to the police, a case was registered. A team has been sent to Purohit's native place."

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Borivli police station said, "CCTV footages recovered from a neighbouring shop shows Purohit fleeing in an auto with the jewellery stashed in two bags. A case has been registered under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of IPC. A team has been sent to catch the accused."