Mumbai Crime: Sex abuse victim fears revenge attack from culprit

Over a month after his sexual abuse, an eight-year-old boy from Panvel, along with his family, is living in fear of a vengeful attack from one of the alleged abusers.

On April 30, the boy's mother approached the police, alleging that two men, Waseem Chalkar (40) and Faizan Patel (25), had abused him for a month. Chalkar was arrested the same day, while Patel absconded.

Since registering the complaint, the family says it has been living in fear. "Patel is still at large. The police are making no effort to arrest him," said the boy's father.



Faizan Patel

He said Patel has a chequered past, which includes assaults and an attempt to murder. "We have been told he is doing the rounds of the locality at night. We can't even send our child out to play."

The father said the child has not been offered counselling either.

Deepak Domb, assistant inspector of Panvel City police station, said, "We are trying to trace Patel. We received two tip-offs about his presence in Mumbra, but he escaped before our arrival."