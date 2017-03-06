Mumbai Crime: Six held over 'involvement' with Dawood Ibrahim's gang



The four held in Gujarat were working to eliminate a business-man on the orders of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees.



Over a week after the Rajkot police caught four shooters, while they were on their way to eliminate a Jamnagar-based businessman allegedly on the orders of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees, the Mumbai crime branch on Sunday detained four men and arrested two women from the city in connection with their alleged involvement with Ibrahim's D-gang.

Two women arrested

Sanjay Saxena, joint commissioner of police, crime, confirmed the arrest. Those detained have been identified as Satish Kamble alias Satya (32), Vinod Hande (32), Rahul Tiwari (24), Sachin Shelke (29). The crime branch has also arrested two women in connection with the crime, identified as Rizwana Shaikh (38) and Ashwini Ranit (21). Rizwana was in possession of a 7.65 bore pistol and four live rounds.

Rajkot cops reach city

A source said, "Following the arrest of the shooters, the anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai crime branch had been closely working with the Rajkot police. While working on the information about the detained persons, the crime branch officials nabbed the others from different areas of Mumbai. After the crime branch informed the Rajkot police regarding the detention, the cops reached Mumbai on Sunday reached the city to take their custody."

On February 25, the Rajkot police had arrested Ramdas Rahane, a sharpshooter and history sheeter, who has been previously held for his alleged involvement in many shooting incidents in Mumbai.

Sharpshooter's accomplices

Rahane's name had also cropped up in the high profile firing incident of 2011 at the office of builder Manish Dholakia, in which a guard was killed. The Rajkot police had also arrested three others connected to Rahane from a private bus.

Upon searching the bus, a pistol, six live cartridges, two knives and fake number plates with vehicle registration numbers of Gujarat and Maharashtra were found from the suitcases of the four men.

During their interrogation, the police had learned that Anees Ibrahim had given Rahane a R10 lakh contract to kill the businessman. A team from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) is also interrogating the previously arrested shooters in Rajkot, who received the assignment from Pakistan, sources said.