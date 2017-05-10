Mumbai Crime: Six months in, cops arrest 'biochemical attack' emailer

After six months of investigation into emails that threatened biochemical attacks in Mumbai and Bengaluru - like those in Syria - th police, in a joint operation, have arrested the accused. However, on questioning, he turned out to be a mentally unstable person



Representational picture

After six months of investigation into emails that threatened biochemical attacks in Mumbai and Bengaluru - like those in Syria - the police, in a joint operation, have arrested the accused. However, on questioning, he turned out to be a mentally unstable person.

The Mumbai ATS officers said that the operation was carried out after the details of all the emails were shared with security agencies including Mumbai crime branch and SID.

The Mumbai ATS shared the details of the suspect with the Bengaluru police, which then made the arrest. The emails to the police suggested that a group of terrorists may attack these two cities with biochemical weapons and that it had earlier targeted other cities, too. It even warned that attacks could be from the sky or water.

"Following his detention and interrogation, the police learnt that the person (name withheld) is not mentally fit," said an officer, requesting anonymity.