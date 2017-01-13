Mumbai Crime: South Korean national robbed at Dhobi Ghat

South Korean national is tricked and robbed of his backpack by two locals when he was sightseeing; bag contained $100 and Rs 6,000 along with his passport

A South Korean national had his taste of Incredible India! when his desire to sightsee the iconic Dhobi Ghat ended with him getting robbed, ironically, by means of a dirty shirt. 21-year-old South Korean national Kim Yong Hyun, in the country on a tourist visa, was looking around when a man deliberately threw dirt on his shirt. Before he could react, he was approached by another man, who pretended to help him with water to clean the shirt, but as soon as Hyun put down his backpack, made off with it. Hyun has now lodged an FIR with the Agripada police station.

According to the complaint filed by Hyun, a student, he has been in Goa on November 28. He later took a train to Mumbai on January 3. The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm. “If I see this man, I can identify him. He was wearing a yellow T-shirt and had a thick moustache. My bag had $100 and R6,000 along with my passport, debit cards and train tickets to Delhi, Udaipur, Jaipur and Varanasi,” the victim stated in his complaint.

Hyun had later planned to visit the CST station and the Gateway of India, but following the incident, had to scrap his plans and instead head to the Agripada police station.

Cops say

A police officer from Agripada police station said, “We are investigating the case and are scanning the CCTV footage of the area where the incident had happened. The accused are yet to be nabbed or identified.”