Mumbai Crime: Stalker caught after he breaks into teen girl's home

When the attempts of a 24-year-old stalker to impress a 13-year-old schoolgirl went in vain, he broke into her house. He had entered through the window of the girl’s house and was molesting her when he was caught red-han­ded by her parents and handed over to the police.

The incident happened around 2 am on Monday when Sumit Sarsar reached the girl’s house. They both live in the same locality in Bandra (East). Sumit first tried to break into her house through the door, but when he could not, he tried the window. He got into the house and was molesting the girl when she woke up and raised an alarm. Fearing that he would be caught, Sarsar started beating the girl.

On hearing her cries, her parents and some neighbours rushed to help and caught Sarsar red-handed. He was handed over to the Bandra-Kurla police station. The girl told police that Sarsar had been stalking her for several days, but she had ignored it.