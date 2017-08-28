Mumbai Crime: Stalker caught chasing woman in broad daylight



Stalkers in the city seem to be growing bolder by the day, with the Colaba police having arrested a man who repeatedly followed a 25-year-old woman in broad daylight, that too in the poshest part of the city.

The victim, a resident of Colaba, first noticed the accused on August 21, while she was in a cab heading to her office at Nariman Point. The accused was followed her on a Honda Unicorn bike and stared at her during signal stops. The next day, he followed her again and even tapped on the cab's side view mirror. The third day, the victim went in a different direction and didn't spot him.

Strike three

But on the fourth day, August 24, he followed her all the way to the basement of her office building and said, "I want to talk to you." Scared, the girl called the security guard and the man fled. The victim then filed a complaint at the Colaba police station. On Saturday, the cops tracked down the biker. He was identified as Sumit Sangle, 26, a resident of Colaba, and he confessed to stalking the woman. "We booked him under Section 354D (stalking) and arrested him. He was produced in holiday court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody till September 1," said a cop.

