Mumbai Crime: Struggling model alleges actor drugged and raped her



Accused Swaraj Singh

The Santacruz police has registered an FIR against a small-time actor, Swaraj Singh, for allegedly raping a struggling 24-year-old model.

According to the police, the aspiring model approached the Santacruz police on Tuesday, alleging that actor Swaraj had raped her on April 6 at his office in Santacruz, by promising her a role in his upcoming project.

'Called to his office'

The woman claims she was introduced to Swaraj at a party around five months ago and had been friends with him since on Whatsapp and on phone as he was traveling and had promised to get her a lead role in his upcoming film.

On April 6, the woman claims that Swaraj was back in town and asked her to meet him at his office to discuss and sign her on for the film, to which she agreed. When she reached his office in Santacruz west, he reportedly started showing her pictures of him with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, claiming that he is well connected and would make a star out of her.

According to the police, in her statement, the survivor has stated, "We were in a room at his office and ordered some drinks for himself and a soft drink for me. Drinking that, I fell unconscious and when I came to, I was in pain and not wearing anything. At the time, he threatened me and left the spot. I want justice, he has ruined my life."

Cops say

"We have registered a case of rape against Swaraj and are looking to arrest him. Currently, investigations are on," said Santanu Pawar, senior police inspector from Santacruz police station.