Mumbai crime: Suspicious man smashes wife's head

Mulund police launch manhunt for 36-year-old software engineer who allegedly repeatedly harassed his wife and later killed her over the doubt that she was involved with someone else



The Mulund police at the flat of Jayesh, Shreya Mhadalekar after finding the latter’s body. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund police are searching for a 36-year-old software engineer, a resident of Mulund, for allegedly killing his 34-year-old-wife.

According to the police, they found the body of Shreya Mhadalekar, who stayed in Ambika Nagar, on Thursday. Shreya works as an accountant in a nearby hospital and was married to Jayesh for the last 14 years. The two have a son, Smith (12). Shreya had recently started staying with her parents after Jayesh had started harassing her, suspecting her of having an affair.

The discovery

On Wednesday, Jayesh came to his father-in-law's house, where Shreya was staying, and tried convincing her to come with him, but she refused to.

Yesterday, he met her again early in the morning, when she was on her way to work, took her to their home, and later, killed her, suspect the police.

When Shreya's mother Madhuri Dhavan called up her office, they said she had not turned up for work that day. On finding her mobile phone switched off, her mother went to her house and found her lying in a pool of blood.

Bitter times

In her statement to the police, Dhavan said, "After marriage, she had given one of her houses to her daughter seven years ago. The accused had opened his office on the ground floor; their place was on the mezzanine floor. All was well for some years. However, after she delivered a son, Jayesh started harassing her, suspecting her of having an affair with another man."

She also told the police that this led to frequent fights between the two. Jayesh, who was not doing well professionally, later got addicted to drugs, Dhavan alleged, adding that the fights never stopped, even when she tried to intervene.

According to Dhavan, the fights often reached till the police station, but police intervention didn't help much either. On several occasions, Jayesh had allegedly attacked Shreya.

"Madhuri also found an iron pestle covered in blood. We suspect Shreya was killed with it, that Jayesh hit her on the head with it," said an officer.

"He is on the run; we will track him down soon. Their son is currently with the grandmother."