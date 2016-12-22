Mumbai Crime: Tailor on the run with boss' Rs 5 lakh in defunct notes held at last

Pappu Shaikh, the accused, used the Santacruz garments trader's demonetised notes to settle dues. Mumbai police caught Shaikh in Wadala on December 13 after receiving a tip-off



A tailor who had fled with Rs 5.5 lakh of his employer in defunct currency notes was caught last week by the crime branch after being on the run for 20 days.

A Santacruz garments trader gave the cash in demonetised notes to Pappu Shaikh, an employee who had worked for him for years, on November 22 to settle his dues with a fabrics manufacturing firm. When the payment wasn’t made by the next day, the businessman called up Shaikh’s residence in Wadala. After Shaikh’s family claimed that he hadn’t returned home from work the previous day and had no clue of his whereabouts, he made enquiries within the traders’ community. That’s when it dawned on him that his employee had gone missing with the money.

He approached the Santacruz police station on November 24 and registered an FIR. Unit IX of crime branch launched a parallel investigation. It caught Shaikh in Wadala on December 13 after receiving a tip-off.

A Santacruz police officer said Shaikh has been arrested under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC. “We took his custody from the crime branch last week. The cash is yet to be recovered.”