Mumbai Crime: Teen blackmails girlfriend, held for rape and extortion

The Samta Nagar police have arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly raping a friend, and then, extorting cash and jewellery from her by threatening to make public their compromising pictures.

According to the police, the arrested accused and the 17-year-old girl reside in the same locality in Kandivli (East) and study in the same college, where they first met and later became close.

She alleged that he got physical with her by promising to marry her. A few weeks ago, he allegedly threatened to upload their compromising pictures on social networking sites if she didn't give him cash and jewellery.

Under pressure, the victim began sneaking out valuables from the house to give to the accused.

After her parents noticed several missing, they questioned her about it. Initially, she feigned ignorance, but later, she told them what had happened.

Her parents went to the accused first and requested him to return whatever he had extorted from her, but he abused and threatened them. They then approached the police and lodged an FIR.

"The accused was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. He was produced in court, which sent him to police custody," said an officer.