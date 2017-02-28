Mumbai Crime: Teen catches man trying to sexually assault minor



Representational Image

A 50-year-old man has been booked for allegedly trying to have unnatural sex with a six-year-old girl at his home in Malwani on Monday. After the locals came to know about it, they beat him up and handed him over to the police.

Also read: FIR against principal, teachers in minor's sexual assault

According to police, the incident came to light when a 14-year-old girl, who resides in the house just opposite to accused Jagdish Bhikaji Verma's residence, spotted him in the act.

Caught in the act

While Verma was forcefully trying to have unnatural sex with the minor, another 10-year-old girl, who was also present at the spot, was busy listening to music on the accused's phone. She immediately informed her sister-in-law, who called all the men residing in the area. Later, the locals brought him out of the house and beat him up.

Some of the locals informed the police, who reached the spot and detained Verma. They sent him for a medical check-up and later booked him under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and other sections of the POCSO Act.

An officer of Malwani police station said, "The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday. After that the further course of action will be decided."