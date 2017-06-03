Mumbai Crime: Teen loots own 'guru' who gave him shelter



A neighbour spotted Nilesh breaking in. Illustration/ Uday Mohite

A 19-year-old has been arrested for stealing ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees from the home of a Hindu priest. The accused was a disciple of the priest and had been given shelter in his house.

Nilesh Anil Bhat, a resident of Kolhapur, had been living with his guru Kirba Bhat in Tardeo. In February, when Kirba had gone out of town, Nilesh, who was alone in the house, allegedly stole booty worth Rs 1.45 lakh. When Kirba returned, he found jewellery and cash missing. He asked Nilesh about it, but the accused feigned ignorance. “Two months ago, Nilesh went to Kolhapur, for a short vacation. He soon ran out of money and planned to steal once again,” a police official.

When he realised that Kirba would be going out of town again in May, Nilesh hatched a plan to steal from his home. As soon as Kirba left the city, Nilesh returned from Kolhapur and got hold of a keymaker to help him break into the house. An alert neighbour spotted Nilesh and informed Kirba about the incident.

Kirba immediately contacted the Tardeo police. The police acted swiftly and arrested Nilesh. He has been booked under IPC sections 454, 457 and 380 for housebreaking and theft.