Mumbai Crime: Teens lure 4-year-old with chocolate, rape her

One of the two accused is her neighbour, whose house she used to visit frequently; while one of them is on the run, say police, we detained the other and sent him to a correction home



Pic/Thinkstock

In a distressing and shocking incident that happened on Tuesday evening, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys, one her neighbour and the other his friend.

But what is perhaps more worrying is that the perpetrators of the crime are also minors - both only fourteen years old.

One of the accused has been detained and sent to a correction home, while the other is absconding.

Boys were alone

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm in Malad (East). According to the police, the victim and one of the accused stay in the same locality. She often visited his house.

On Tuesday evening, his parents were not at home. He and the other accused, who is his classmate in Std VIII, were the only ones at home.

The police said that they called the girl over on the pretext of giving her a chocolate and allegedly raped her.

After returning home, the girl complained to her mother that she was experiencing pain in her private parts. Worried, her mother took her to the local doctor in the area, who told her that her daughter had been raped. She then lodged a police complaint.

One detained

"We have registered a case under section 376(d) (rape by one or more persons) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We have detained one accused and he was sent to the Dongri correction home. The other accused is absconding," said senior inspector LT Whanmane of Kurar police station.