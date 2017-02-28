Mumbai crime: Ten boys booked for 'unnatural sex' with minor





At least ten teenagers were on Tuesday booked for allegedly sodomising a boy in suburban Andheri, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the accused, who study in the same school as the victim, also video-recorded the crime on a cell phone to blackmail him.



The incident came to light after the victim registered a complaint against the accused. "The victim and the accused boys study in the same school in a western suburb. The students, who are in the age group of 15-16 allegedly committed the crime and video recorded it on a cell phone. They threatened to upload the video on social media platforms if the victim told about it to anybody," police said.



All the children were produced at the juvenile court in Dongri today. The court directed that the accused boys be kept at the observation home, the police official said.