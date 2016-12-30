Mumbai crime: Thief posed as woman with veil to steal in ladies compartments

Police suspected he looted several women this way; he was caught after they saw CCTV footage and concluded it was a man under the veil

The ingenuity of thieves in Mumbai has no boundaries. Officials of Dadar GRP have recently arrested a man who used to enter the ladies compartment in trains after covering his face with a dupatta like a veil, to steal valuables from female passengers. The police claim that so far they have cracked two cases with his arrest, but suspect he is involved in several other thefts.

The thief is said to have looted several women using this modus operandi. A woman who was returning from a job interview was targeted by this thief and complained to the railway police. The police saw CCTV footage of the man and caught him after laying a trap.

The complainant was travelling in the women’s coach when she said a woman who had covered her face with a dupatta came towards her and flashed a knife. She took her mobile. The shocked woman registered a complaint.

Cop laid a trap

During the investigation, the police came to the conclusion that the thief was a man posing as a woman. After getting information they laid a trap and arrested him at Chinchpokli station.

The thief identified as Avinash Sarer (46) is a resident of Bhiwandi. “He was arrested under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft). Until now we have recovered two mobile phones and suspect he must have robbed many women,” said Santosh Dhanwate, Senior Police Inspector, Dadar GRP, Crime Branch.

During interrogation the accused told the cops that he has started looting people only recently as he was in need of money for his addiction to alcohol. He has separated from his wife after she got fed up with his stealing. Police said that the accused has been currently staying with his 18-year-old daughter and mother in a village close to Shirdi.