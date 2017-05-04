Mumbai Crime: Thief steals gold worth Rs 53,000 from senior citizens

An unknown person forcefully entered the house of a septuagenarian couple - Baban Sivurkar and Anuradha Sivurkar - in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening and made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 53,000. The incident has left Baban with minor injuries on his stomach, as the thief attacked him with a knife when he tried to stop him. The VP Road Police have registered a case in the matter.

According to police, the incident took place at Pugalia House in Girgaon, South Mumbai. Around 5.15 pm, when the doorbell rang, Anuradha opened it and an unknown person stepped inside. He asked them whether they needed any help with household work, to which the couple denied.

"The person pushed them and went further inside. He threatened Anuradha with a knife and forcefully took her bangles. When Baban tried to stop him, the thief slashed his stomach," said an officer from the VP Road police station.

He further said that the apartment in which the couple stays does not have a safety door.

Speaking to mid-day, senior PI Sanjay Kamble said, "We have registered an FIR against the unknown person and a search is on. We will nab him soon. As the building does not have CCTV cameras, we are trying to get hold of footage from nearby houses."