Mumbai Crime: Thief tied to electric pole, beaten to death



The thief was tied to this pole and beaten with bamboo sticks and bricks

An angry mob allegedly killed a 40-year-old thief in the wee hours of Monday, after he was caught stealing clothes and mobile phones from an industrial workshop in Bhayandar East. The group tied him to an electric pole and beat him up with bamboo sticks and bricks, killing him on the spot. After registering a case in the matter, the Navghar police arrested four accused.



Four accused have been arrested. Pic/Hanif Patel

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Nishad, 24, Vishnu Yadav, 25, Harimohan Nishad, 50, and Narshiha Nishad, 40. All of them work in the Bhaji galli area of Dalvi Chawl Navghar cross road. The thief entered the workshop around 6.30 am and tried to flee with some clothes and mobile phones, when suddenly the people sleeping inside woke up. They caught hold of him and tied him to an electric pole in front of Mairaj bakery. Then they beat him up so badly that he died on the spot. Later, the accused left the body on the footpath and ran away.

When the Navghar cops got to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and took him to the nearest hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. While carrying out the investigation, the police came across a CCTV footage of the area, in which four accused were spotted beating up the thief.

Also read: Thane: Man arrested for stealing cash meant to be loaded in ATMs

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Navghar police station said, "Four main accused involved in the murder have been arrested. They will be produced before the court today. The identity of the deceased is yet to be disclosed."