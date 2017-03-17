Mumbai Crime: Thieves escape with Rs 1.5 crore from cash van

After two people smartly walked away with a box of cash worth Rs 1.50 crore from a van in Dharavi, while the custodian and ATM security guard were busy loading cash in the machine, police launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Dharavi police have registered a case under section 392 (robbery) of IPC.

The incident happened around 3 pm just outside an SBI ATM located on Sant Rohidas Marg, Dharavi. After the cash van reached the area, it stopped on the road opposite to the ATM. The custodian and the guard took out Rs 29 lakh cash from the van and approached the counter. While the custodian was busy loading the machine, the guard noticed two people walking away with a box of cash. Unfortunately, the driver had dozed off. Though they chased the accused, the thieves managed to escape.

A police officer said, “The driver had dozed off at the time of the incident. The CCTV footages recovered from the area show two people taking away the cash. We are on the lookout for them.”