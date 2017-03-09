Mumbai Crime: Thieves run out of gas, flee empty-handed from bank



Representational Image

Sometimes, it's not such a bad thing to run out of gas, and the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank in Versova can give testimony to that. A gang of four robbers that targeted the branch in the wee hours of Wednesday had to flee empty-handed after the LPG in their gas cutter ran out before the safe could be broken open.

According to the police, the culprits managed to enter the bank by cutting open the grille of the air conditioner with the gas cutter. The matter came to light when employees arrived for work the next morning and found the grille and AC missing, showing the way through which the robbers had gone in, an officer said.

"We received a call around 9 am on Wednesday saying that there had been a break-in at the bank. On reaching the spot, everything pointed to a robbery attempt gone wrong."

While conducting the panchnama, the police found that the robbers had left the empty gas cutter behind. It was a small five-litre cylinder with no LPG left inside, the reason behind the robbers' plan going kaput.

The crime branch has also begun a parallel investigation in the matter and recovered footage of the attempt from the CCTV on the premises, sources said.

The Versova police have registered an FIR under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 427 (mischief causing damage), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Inspector Kiran Kale, from Versova police station, said, "The investigation is on and the culprits will be nabbed soon."