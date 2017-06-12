Mumbai Crime: Three arrested for assaulting on-duty cops

In two separate cases that took place in the western suburbs of the city on Saturday night, two police officers were physically assaulted for just doing their duty. After FIRs were registered in both the cases, three people were arrested.

In two separate cases that took place in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Saturday night, two police officers were physically assaulted for just doing their duty. After FIRs were registered in both the cases, three people were arrested.

Accused tears uniform

In the first incident that took place in Andheri, a 22-year-old youth assaulted a traffic constable, when the cop stopped him for a routine check. When the officer Sachin Gajale asked the accused, Rohit Dubey, to produce his license, he started arguing. Dubey even caught him by his collar and pushed him. When the Andheri police were informed, they reached the spot and arrested Dubey.

A police officer said, "The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of IPC. He was produced in the court on Sunday and remanded to police custody."

Assaulted and threatened

In the second incident, a cop posted with the crime detection department of Jogeshwari police station, was allegedly assaulted and threatened by two people at Meghwadi. He saw two men waiting at a spot and became suspicious. When he questioned, they threatened him. Thereafter, an argument broke out, when the duo allegedly pushed him. The officer immediately called for additional support, following which the duo was arrested.