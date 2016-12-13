Mumbai Crime: Three held for stealing 15,000 litres of diesel

In the latest oil theft racket has been busted in Mumbai, three people have been arrested after cops came to know that they were involved in pilfering diesel from a petroleum company's underground pipeline in Mankhurd.

According to a report in the Times of India, the nabbed trio has been identified as Mohammed, Pradeep Rajbhar and Babu Shaikh. The police are now hunting for the gang's mastermind, Sarvar Shaikh, who is said to be absconding. Police informed the paper that the gang pilfered around 15,000 litres of diesel from HPCL's pipeline in two weeks.

The TOI report added that the theft came to light after officials of the company noticed that the pressure of diesel flow in the main pipeline had reduced. An operation manager then conducted a survey of all pipes, and found that there was a problem between Trombay and Vashi. He then visited the stretch. "During inspections of various areas, the company's officials came across a water supplier in Agarwadi in Mankhurd who told them that there was an oil spill in his borewell. When the officials took samples of the water, they found diesel in them," said Umap Shahaji, deputy commissioner of police (zone 6), told TOI.

The report went on to add that the company officials started investigations during which they found a locked shanty. Finding something suspicious, they informed the police, who broke open the shanty. There, they found a well with a 4m pipe drilled into the main HPCL pipeline valve. The TOI report stated that Mohammed, with help from Sarvar and some labourers, had dug the well and drilled a pipe into the valve.

The Times of India report further said that both Mohammed and Sarvar already have cases registered against them.