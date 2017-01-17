Mumbai Crime: Three minors fling chemical on friend's face over minor altercation

Orchid Enclave on Belasis Road, where the incident took place on Sunday evening. Pic/Pradeep Dhiwar

Three teens in Nagpada attacked their friend with an acidic chemical late on Sunday night causing multiple burns. While the cause behind the attack is not clear yet, Nagpada cops have booked three minor boys.

The 14-year-old victim, Aslam (name changed), lives at Orchid Enclave on Belasis Road, Nagpada. “On Sunday, around 8 pm, his friends from the same residential society asked him to meet them downstairs to play. Aslam was playing with one boy, when two others asked him to accompany them to the parking lot. The victim saw a colourless liquid in a bottle in the hands of one of the boys and grew suspicious, but suddenly that boy asked the others to restrain Aslam, who tried to escape but failed. They poured that chemical on his head and fled,” said a police official. He added that a person who was parking his car heard Aslam’s wails and rushed him to JJ Hospital, where the doctors informed the cops.

An official from Nagpada police station said, “Reports are yet to come in to decipher which chemical was used and if the boys intended to immolate Aslam. We have recorded Aslam’s statement. He said the three boys had some altercation with him, but he didn’t elaborate on the reason behind that fight. He has sustained injuries on his right ear, chest and right hand.”

Meanwhile, Nagpada cops have booked the minor trio under IPC Sections 326A (acid attack), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention). They will be produced in court today.