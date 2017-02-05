Mumbai crime: Three police informers attacked

One police informer was killed while two others sustained grave injuries when a group of scrap dealers from Bhangarwadi in Andheri (East) thrashed them for tipping off cops about their illicit business activities.

While the deceased has been identified as Wasiullah Dhaikh alias Rasgulla (40), his younger brothers, Abdul Shaikh (35) and Shamshuddin Doha Shah (30) are the two injured, currently in the ICU at Cooper Hospital.

"On Friday, the accused — Chinka — along with his brother, Sohrab, invited the trio for a chat over snacks at their godown. But as soon as the trio reached the spot, they were brutally assaulted with iron rods and pipes by Chinka, Sohrab and four of their associates.

On seeing them lying limp on the ground with broken limbs, the accused thought they were dead. They dumped the bodies on the road and fled," said an MIDC police official.

"Chinka and Sohrab often deal in stolen goods. We've registered a case against the accused under Sections 302 of the IPC for murder. So far, three people have been detained," he added.