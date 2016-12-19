Mumbai Crime: Ticket examiner pockets fines, caught red-handed



Representational pic

A ticket examiner (TE) was found overcharging passengers on the pretext of collecting fines at Dadar station. And he pocketed the money instead of depositing it with railway authorities.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the anti-corruption branch of the CBI caught Nitin Dahate, head TE of Grant Road and filed a case against him on December 5.

Surprise check

Dahate was caught during a joint surprise check at Dadar station conducted by officers of CBI and CR’s vigilance department and independent witnesses on October 2. He was taken to the TC office at platform 5 and interrogated.

Later, the police registered a case against him under sections 13(2) (public servant committing criminal misconduct) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

No receipts issued

Dahate was spotted imposing fines on suburban commuters. He did not even issue them the excess fare ticket, as he pocketed the money. As per the case, a passenger from Surat, Ansari Sadik, said Dahate collected Rs 960 from him and didn’t give him a receipt.

Rs 1,174 and a blank leave application form was recovered from him. He tried to throw R7,650 cash behind a cupboard, but a CBI officer spotted it. Dahate has told the police that he was on paternity leave for 15 days from September 29, but they are yet to verify the claim.