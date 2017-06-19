Mumbai Crime: To nab rape accused, cops lure friend with jackpot



Accused Raju alias Naver Sheikh

It was definitely not easy for the Nehru Nagar police to catch hold of this crook, but a clever plan helped them net the culprit. The 22-year-old accused had fled to a district in Bihar after raping a 13-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in February.

After chasing him for months, the cops arrested him last Tuesday. He was brought back to Mumbai and produced before the Kurla metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday. The court remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.



As per the complaint registered with police, Raju alias Naver Sheikh raped the girl when she was alone at home. After the incident, he even threatened the victim's mother with dire consequences if she registered a complaint.

Also read: Mumbai police finally nab rape accused after 6-month hunt

Despite the threats, she approached the Nehru Nagar police and registered an offence under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act. However, by the time the cops reached Sheikh's house, he had already left the place.

A special team was formed under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police, Gautam Lakhmi to nab the accused.

First, the team contacted Sheikh's friends and managed to get his cell phone number.

"During investigation, we found that he was in constant touch with one of his friends, who stayed at Sivan district in Bihar. Thereafter, we sent a team to Sivan in search of his friend," said a police officer, who was part of the probe.

Friend trapped

Meanwhile, the Mumbai cops took the help of a woman to call up Sheikh's friend and trap him with a plan they had prepared. The woman contacted the friend and informed him that his number had been selected in a lucky draw and that he had won a gift. Thereafter, he agreed to meet the woman at a market area in Sivan, to collect the gift.

After the team reached Sivan, they caught hold of Sheikh's friend and detained him for questioning. The cops took him to a local police station and after detailed interrogations he revealed everything about the accused's whereabouts. The officers then asked him to call his friend and arrange for a casual meeting. When Sheikh reached the spot, the cops arrested him.

Fake details

During his interrogation, Sheikh told police that he had fled to Surat after the incident. He then went to Uttar Pradesh, where he got in touch with a friend and eventually fled to Sivan district in Bihar. He also mentioned that he had tried to make a passport with a fake name, but failed in his attempts.

Meanwhile, a source said, "Cops suspect him to be involved in other cases as well as he had put up fake details on his Facebook page to impress girls."