Mumbai Crime: Tow van driver by day, thief by night

After conducting thorough recce of parked cars throughout the day, this man used to target them at night and make away with music systems, cell phones, laptops and other valuables kept inside. What made it easier for him was his job as the driver of a tow van taken on rent by the Khar traffic division. His free run ended on Friday after the Bandra police arrested him, while he was trying to flee with a hi-tech car music system.

Close watch

The cops, who were on night patrol duty, caught the accused Javed Ansari, 24, a resident of Santacruz East, near Bandra railway station. On checking him, the officers found an expensive car music system in his possession. During the course of interrogation he confessed to have stolen it by opening the door of a car using a steel measure scale. He also said that while on duty he kept a close watch on the cars parked in different lanes on the Bandra-Khar belt and then targeted them at night. He opened the doors using the scale and stole the valuables kept inside.

Five more cases

A police officer of Bandra police station said, “During investigation we found that atleast five cases have been registered against him in different police stations. While patrolling with the tow van, he used to conduct recce of the cars parked at the same spots for long hours. He then broke into them at night. The court sent him to police custody.”