Mumbai Crime: Trader found dead on tracks at Sandhurst road, family claims it's murder

Hours after 38-year-old Musharraf Qureshi went missing on Sunday, the GRP of CSMT found his body lying near the tracks at Sandhurst Road railway station. Cops are of the opinion that he died due to critical internal injuries sustained in a train accident. However, the deceased's family claims that Nigerian drug peddlers, who roam about in the station area late in the night, killed him. Police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and are investigating the case.



After Qureshi went missing on Sunday, his family members searched for him till late in the night, but could not trace him. "He used to run a spectacles business at Mohammed Ali Road and would usually return home around 11 pm. That night we tried to reach him over phone, but it was switched off. We even looked for him till 3 am," said Qureshi's younger brother, Mujammil Qureshi.

Around 7 am the following day, a GRP officer called up the family and informed them that a body had been found on the tracks. The family identified Qureshi when the cop sent them a picture of the body. "The police asked us to reach JJ Hospital around 10 am to claim the body. At that time they told us that he was run over by a train," added Mujammil.

'No foul play'

Speaking to mid-day, Sanjay Shinde, senior inspector of CSMT GRP, said, "The body was recovered from the tracks on the Harbour line at Sandhurst Road railway station. The manner in which the body was lying, it suggests that a train hit him. Prima facie, there appears to be no foul play involved."

"Musharraf never went to the tracks to get drugs. That night he was carrying around Rs 10,000 in his pocket, which is missing. We suspect that the Nigerians must have beaten him up and left him at the tracks to die. We request the cops to investigate the matter," said Qureshi's elder brother, Munnavar Qureshi.

