Mumbai Crime: Trader promises 19-year-old job, rapes her inside SUV

This 19-year-old woman did not realise that her desperation for a job would land her in the clutches of a pervert.

A 35-year-old businessman Sultan Singh allegedly raped her inside an SUV on the promise of taking her to an office, where she would be employed. Following Singh's arrest in the case, in a statement to the Oshiwara police, the victim said that a common friend introduced her to Singh.

According to police, the girl met Singh on April 19, after which he gave his number to her and asked to contact him later. When the victim called him up the next day, Singh asked her to meet him at a posh housing society in Lokhandwala. When she reached the spot, the accused made her sit in his car and on the pretext of taking her to an office, he drove towards the Oshiwara dumping ground. At first, Singh offered her Rs 15,000 to have sexual relation with him, but when she refused, he assaulted her and performed unnatural sex.

When the girl narrated the incident to one of her relatives, they approached the police station and filed a complaint in the matter.

"Based on the complaint, we registered an FIR under sections 376 (punishment for rape, 377 (unnatural offences), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and arrested the accused on Tuesday. After being produced before the Andheri court, he was remanded in police custody till April 28," said a police officer.