Mumbai Crime: Traffic jam helps nab chain snatchers in Goregaon



Representational picture

Two chain-snatchers were caught red-handed while they were trying to escape after snatching the gold chain of a senior citizen in Goregaon on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Lalit Hotel. The 60-year-old victim Ramilaben Gada was walking on the road in front of Kumkum Shopping Centre when suddenly the duo arrived on a bike and snatched the gold chain she was wearing. When Gada started shouting, passersby chased the accused but failed to catch them.

Meanwhile, two beat marshals Manohar Lad and Nilesh Pachalkar, attached to Goregaon police station, were passing from the area. When one of the locals informed them about the incident, they immediately rushed in the direction of the accused. After some time they saw that the duo was stuck in a traffic jam. On spotting the cops, they tried to escape by taking a U-turn on the wrong side of the road. But both the beat marshals ran to the other side and caught hold of them.

An officer from Goregaon police station said, "The accused have been identified as Irfan Asif Vajgare (21) and Jafar Mohamadali Shaikh (24). A case has been registered under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. After being produced in the court, they were remanded in police custody."

During inquiry it was revealed that the accused are habitual offenders and similar cases have been registered against them in Mumbra, Thane and Palghar police stations. Another officer said that deputy commissioner of police, Zone 11, Vikram Deshmane felicitated both the beat marshals for their good work.