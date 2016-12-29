Mumbai crime: Trio lands behind bars for stealing car music players

Cops have recovered 61 music systems from them; over 120 theft cases to be solved

Just five days after a tow van driver was arrested for stealing car accessories, a similar case has come to the fore. Mulund cops have caught hold of three inter-state thieves, who steal car music systems. Sixty-one such music systems have been recovered from them. Police said that their arrest would help solve almost 125 theft cases.



The music systems that have been seized from the trio. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

While investigating a different theft case, cops came across a CCTV footage in which they identified Kadar Tohruddin Sheikh (38), a history-sheeter. Kadar was involved in car theft cases in the past. Thereafter, they started keeping track of him. Later, when the police came to know that Kadar was still active and two other people were involved with him, they laid a trap and arrested them.

Regular affair

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector of Mulund police station Rajaram Vhanmane said, “Mohammed Jahid Lohar, a resident of Pune, used to visit a bar in Thane every night. Kadar and Jugar Ahmed Khan used to join him.

After staying at the bar till 2am, they used to go out in Lohar’s car. First they conducted a recce of parked cars and then stole their music systems.” He also said, “Their target was to steal atleast six to seven music systems every night. They even travelled to Colaba in search of such vehicles.”

“The trio has confirmed that they stole car music systems from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Bangalore and Palghar. Nearly 64 cases were registered against them during 2015-16. We are trying to get more details about them,” said Rajesh Pradhan, DCP (Zone 7).